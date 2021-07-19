Troopers ID drowning victims reported Sunday in Tenkiller, Keystone lakes

Two northeastern Oklahoma men drowned in separate lakes Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Clifton Deon Youngblood, 36, of Muskogee jumped off a boat at Burnt Cabin Bluffs on Lake Tenkiller about 3:20 p.m. and began struggling in the water. He went under and did not resurface, according to a trooper's report. The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Dive Team recovered his body that evening.

A Tulsa man, Joseph Ballard Jr., 22, drowned about an hour later at Rock Creek on Lake Keystone, troopers reported.

Ballard was swimming across a cove when he began to struggle and dipped below the water line. He did not resurface, according to a trooper's report. Ballard was pronounced dead about 8 p.m.

Neither of the men were wearing personal flotation devices, OHP reported.

