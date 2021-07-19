 Skip to main content
Troopers ID drowning victims reported Sunday in Tenkiller, Keystone lakes
Troopers ID drowning victims reported Sunday in Tenkiller, Keystone lakes

  • Updated
Two northeastern Oklahoma men drowned in separate lakes Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Clifton Deon Youngblood, 36, of Muskogee jumped off a boat at Burnt Cabin Bluffs on Lake Tenkiller about 3:20 p.m. and began struggling in the water. He went under and did not resurface, according to a trooper's report. The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Dive Team recovered his body that evening. 

A Tulsa man, Joseph Ballard Jr., 22, drowned about an hour later at Rock Creek on Lake Keystone, troopers reported. 

Ballard was swimming across a cove when he began to struggle and dipped below the water line. He did not resurface, according to a trooper's report. Ballard was pronounced dead about 8 p.m. 

Neither of the men were wearing personal flotation devices, OHP reported. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

