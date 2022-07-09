Trooper thought fleeing driver ‘might make a mistake.' The chase killed a Tulsa mother and her child.

A state trooper, worried about being out-accelerated by a possibly stolen truck, said he wanted to see what his SUV was capable of in a pursuit while thinking the fleeing driver "might make a mistake."

The eluder's mistake did end the chase, Feb. 25, 2021, when he plowed into a family’s Chevrolet Tahoe at highway speeds on a busy street in east Tulsa.

A Tulsa mother, 31, and her 12-year-old daughter were killed instantly. A 7-year-old boy in back cried, trapped for some time in the wreckage with the bodies of his aunt and cousin in front before firefighters could cut him free.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety commissioner, appointed about six months after the fatal pursuit, told legislators that state troopers aren't supposed to "chase until whenever" and that doing so often results in "bad things." Those descriptors apply to the chase that killed Lanise Dade and her child Camyea — but OHP's case investigation went nowhere with agency officials.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol didn’t examine the deadly pursuit via a command staff review nor a Chief’s Review Board. None of the pursuing troopers filled out a pursuit report as required by policy. No troopers were disciplined.

Fourteen months after the Tulsa World filed an open records request, OHP provided records that included the audio from internal interviews with two of the pursuing troopers.

'Bad things happen'

Lt. Mark Warren’s interview raises questions about why no one — including Warren himself — called off the chase despite its extreme hazards to "promote the safety of all persons," per agency policy.

With no dashboard camera, Warren chased at speeds surpassing 120 mph during a midday Thursday from Coweta into Tulsa.

In the absence of video, documents and interviews show the perilous path Warren's pursuit took:

• through traffic on the Broken Arrow Expressway;

• through a construction zone with six workers;

• through a gas station with pedestrians.

The fleeing driver clipped two vehicles well before the fatal crash in the 13-minute chase.

“I thought he might make a mistake,” Warren told his OHP colleague investigators three weeks afterward. “I’ve seen so many in all these pursuits where they bump a curb and flatten a tire and it has to slow ’em down, and then I can put him out. I can take a tactical vehicle intervention and stop this pursuit. Hindsight is 20/20.”

DPS Commissioner Tim Tipton told a House interim study panel looking at high-speed chases that "we don't just chase until whenever" — contrary to what Warren six months earlier had described doing.

"We do not have a policy of 'chase until,'" Tipton said in September 2021. "If you imply a policy of 'chase until,' then chances are something bad is gonna happen. At some point, that 'chase until' is gonna result in probably a crash. Every now and then maybe the suspect gives up or they run out of gas.

"Normally a 'chase until whenever' — that's when we see bad things happen."

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Tipton to the position in September 2021 when John Scully retired after two years at the helm. The case investigation concluded several months before Stitt promoted Tipton.

The Tulsa World’s ongoing investigation of the Highway Patrol has uncovered reckless trooper actions, shoddy record-keeping and failure to address “alarming” concerns expressed by commanders.

In a five-year span, 15 OHP pursuits killed 18 people — and at least eight of those killed weren’t the eluding drivers. All but one of the deadly pursuits began with stolen property or traffic violations as the basis for the chase.

Tipton didn't respond to requests for an interview from the Tulsa World, nor questions emailed to him.

'Think I'm doing the right thing'

Warren acknowledged, as a reason for continuing, "I’m not sure what’s going on."

“So I’m gonna try to do everything I can with this Ford Explorer ... never been in a pursuit with this thing, in this Explorer — and try to get into position where I can stop this guy,” Warren said.

Warren said he didn’t tell dispatchers a motorist had flagged him down and gave him the pickup truck’s description. Warren only told them he was chasing a “possible stolen vehicle.”

He said the fleeing motorist could “out-accelerate” him and reach top speed “a lot faster” than him, at one point noting the OHP vehicle "doesn’t have the guts that I want it to have." Warren repeatedly described being too far back to “TVI” or spin out the fleeing Silverado to force the pursuit’s end.

Warren said he might have made a decision to stop “if I didn’t have enough help there, but I felt like I had help.” He said some troopers were announcing their locations and that the Tulsa Police Department had been alerted.

Another trooper's attempt to stop the truck with spike strips on the Broken Arrow Expressway had failed.

“We’re gonna make this as safe as possible. That’s my concern. We’re trying to stop this guy,” Warren said. “I don’t know if this guy’s armed, I don’t know if he’s done a home invasion, how he’s got the stolen truck; I’m not sure what’s going on.

“All this is going through my mind, but I still think I’m in policy; still think I’m doing the right thing.”

In the end, the chase netted the arrest of an unarmed 14-year-old boy who had taken someone else's truck from a car wash.

Two people died in making that arrest possible: Lanise Dade and her daughter, Camyea, killed while running midday errands.

Gas station, construction zone hazards

There isn’t any OHP video of the pursuit. Neither the primary pursuer nor the secondary pursuer had vehicles outfitted with dashboard cameras.

In his interview, Warren recalled watching the truck cut through a gas station to avoid traffic at the busy intersection of 21st and Sheridan.

“When he entered the Kum & Go, of course that was my only option, too, unless I was going to go all the way around traffic,” Warren said. “So I entered the Kum & Go. Felt like I did it safely to go around the pumps and stay away from pedestrians.”

The secondary pursuer, Trooper Ricky Humdy, told OHP investigators he chose to negotiate the intersection rather than cutting through the gas station on its southeast corner.

A witness told an OHP investigator the pursuit endangered his crew when the vehicles zoomed through a construction zone on South 94th East Avenue near 37th Street.

He said the pickup was "hauling butt" when the driver navigated onto a sidewalk to avoid some torn-up road, with the trooper “not too far behind” also using the sidewalk to "make it out the other end."

Three of the six workers had to jump to avoid being struck by the Silverado, the witness told an investigator. Other internal investigators who interviewed Warren didn’t ask about the construction zone.

Both Warren and Humdy offered administrative explanations for why their vehicles did not have dash cameras at the time of the fatal pursuit. OHP didn't provide Humdy's body cam footage in records, only a shortcut link presumably to where it is stored electronically within the agency.

Where responsibility lies

During the House interim study, Tipton placed blame squarely on the shoulders of those fleeing law enforcement.

Tipton said criminals make the decisions and troopers react.

"It stands with that criminal to comply ... and then all danger ceases at that moment (of compliance)," Tipton said.

Attorney Laura Hamilton said she almost feels like OHP is gaslighting the public to remove trooper responsibility from the pursuit equation because a trooper can call off a chase at any point if they prioritized protecting the public.

Hamilton, of Smolen Law, which represents the victims' family, said she doesn't understand how so many people can die in OHP pursuits in a relatively short time period and not have it trigger retrospection within the agency.

"We keep hammering to stop turning property crimes into public risk and fatalities," Hamilton said. "And (OHP's) response is, 'Well, we didn't do that. The criminal who stole the car did that, and we had to escalate in order to protect public safety.'

"That is not reasonable, doesn't make any sense and it feels like a disregard of their duty to the public — to not take ownership of the role of the pursuing officer in creating a public health risk."

Tredrick Johnson, the father of the young boy in the SUV who survived the crash, described his anger at “something that was stupid” killing his sister and niece.

“It just seemed like (troopers) were on an adrenaline rush; they just wanted the perp, so they didn’t care what happened,” Johnson previously told the Tulsa World. “I feel like if they cared about the safety of the people on the streets they wouldn’t have pursued him like that.”

Johnson, who now cares for his sister’s older child, described a different energy in the household because Lanise and Camyea were “the ones that brought happiness and joy everywhere.”

Attorney Dan Smolen, who also represents the family, said there isn't accountability within OHP because pursuits like Warren's are an accepted practice.

"I don't know if you ever really come to peace with the loss of a loved one that was completely unnecessary," he said. "There was no reason that any of this had to happen."