Trooper shoots, kills man who allegedly shot at another vehicle on I-44

A trooper shot and killed a man at the culmination of a pursuit in east Tulsa early Thursday after that man had reportedly shot at another vehicle on Interstate 44, fled from troopers and exited his car with a firearm.

Alan "Wild Wade" Hutchinson, 39, of Inola died of his wounds at the scene overnight along 129th East Avenue at 27th Street.

Troopers were advised about 3:40 a.m. of a person in a vehicle, later identified as Hutchinson, shooting at another vehicle while eastbound on I-44 near Yale Avenue, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

No vehicles were struck by Hutchinson's alleged gunfire on the interstate, the release states.

A trooper attempted to pull over Hutchinson near Garnett Road about two minutes later, but the reportedly continued on and a pursuit ensued.

Hutchinson reportedly exited the interstate at 11th Street and re-entered I-44 eastbound before exiting again at 129th East Avenue, turning northbound, the release states.

He then reportedly "swerved at" trooper's cars and turned back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle, the release states.