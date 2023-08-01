Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three Oklahomans are among 100 honorees chosen to participate in a new leadership program launched by former President Barack Obama.

The Obama Foundation on Tuesday announced the Leaders USA program's inaugural cohort, with Jen Loren, Cherokee Film senior director, and Nancy Deere-Turney, director of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's Youth Services Program, both named to be part of it.

Oklahoma City Council member Nikki Nice rounded out the Oklahoma participants.

Foundation officials said the 100 total honorees, chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants, hail from 37 states and Washington, D.C., along with American Samoa, Guam and five tribal nations.

The program develops leaders toward the larger goal of strengthening the country's democratic culture and institutions, officials said.

Those selected for the program have demonstrated their leadership skills, and "are united by their passion for building a stronger, more sustainable, and more inclusive world," officials said.

The program includes a leadership curriculum, action labs, community groups and one-on-one support, with the opportunity to engage with President Obama, leadership coaches and experts.

Loren said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be selected and that it's "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"'Be the change you wish to see' is a mantra I have lived by my entire adult life," she said. "I intend to soak up as much knowledge as possible to help guide my future."

Loren, executive producer and host of the Emmy-winning docuseries "Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People," said she hopes to put what she learns into action, "creating lasting connections and employing new strategies to increase Native American representation in film, television and across all media. The American people deserve to have a better understanding of our sovereign tribes."

Deere-Turney leads a program that empowers tribal youth by connecting them to culture, community and resources. Muscogee Nation Youth Services also works to foster advocacy, promote civic duty and encourage wellness for youth.

Nice was first elected in 2018 to serve as the Oklahoma City Council's Ward 7 representative and was reelected unopposed in 2021.

She's just the second woman of color to serve on the council since the city's incorporation in 1890, officials said.

Upon completing the program, the inaugural cohort of U.S. "Obama Leaders" will join the Obama Foundation Leadership Network, a growing community of global program alumni, officials said.

Obama said: "I'm inspired by this talented group of young leaders from across the United States who are working on the most pressing issues facing our world. From an oncology resident championing health equity for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, to passionate union organizers advocating for the labor rights of educators and first responders nationwide, to the first Black woman executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama — their ideas and leadership will help strengthen democracy now and in the future. These leaders give me hope, and they deserve our support."

To learn more about the program and the individuals who make up the inaugural cohort, go to obama.org/programs.