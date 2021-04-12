Tribal mobile health units take COVID-19 vaccines to underserved rural areas

Some wild onion dinners and other tribal gatherings are transforming into COVID-19 vaccination sites this season with the help of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health.

Two recently purchased mobile health units dubbed "Little Caretaker on the Go" and "Medicine Runner" will deliver COVID-19 vaccines to people in rural communities that historically lack access to medical services, the department announced last week.

The units will target tribal communal events and gatherings such as wild onion dinners throughout the Muscogee reservation in an attempt to make vaccinations accessible and convenient, a news release states.

Shawn Terry, secretary of health for the nation, said the rural areas statistically house greater concentrations of older residents who are more likely to have underlying medical conditions.

“These factors, combined with a lack of access to intensive care beds, mean that tribal citizens and rural Oklahomans are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19," Terry said in the release. "We are committed to removing vaccine disparities within our Reservation boundaries and protecting the people within the communities we serve.”