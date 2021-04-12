Tribal mobile health units bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural, underserved areas

Some wild onion dinners and other tribal gatherings are transforming into COVID-19 vaccination sites this season with the help of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health.
Two recently purchased mobile health units dubbed "Little Caretaker on the Go" and "Medicine Runner" will deliver COVID-19 vaccines to people in rural communities that historically lack access to medical services, the department announced last week.
The units will target tribal communal events and gatherings such as wild onion dinners throughout the Muscogee reservation in an attempt to make vaccines accessible and convenient, a news release stated.
Shawn Terry, secretary of health for the Nation, said the rural areas statistically house greater concentrations of older residents who are more likely to have underlying medical conditions.
“These factors, combined with a lack of access to intensive care beds, mean that tribal citizens and rural Oklahomans are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19," Terry said in the release. "We are committed to removing vaccine disparities within our Reservation boundaries and protecting the people within the communities we serve.”
That includes nontribal members. MCNDH recently administered nearly 2,500 first-dose Pfizer vaccines at Tulsa’s Expo Square to both Native Americans and non-natives. To-date, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation has administered more than 27,000 first and second dose vaccines through its clinics and large-scale vaccinations events.
The lineup of the upcoming clinics, which will administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those over 18, is as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Checotah Sports Complex, 989 N. Broadway St. in Checotah
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the Muskogee Creek Nation Casino, 3420 E. Peak Blvd. in Muskogee
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Duck Creek Casino, 10071 Ferguson Road in Beggs
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Bristow Casino, 121 W Lincoln Ave. in Bristow
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the Cromwell Indian Community Center, 417 N Shawnee Ave. in Cromwell
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Tulsa Indian Community Center, 8611 S. Union Ave. in Tulsa
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Holdenville baseball and softball fields
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle and have their ID, CDIB card (if native) and health insurance ready. Those seeking more information may call (918) 758-3601 and select ‘Eufaula clinic,’ according to the Nation's website.
Appointments are required for a mass drive-through vaccination clinic for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Tulsa's Expo Square River Spirit Expo Center on April 23 and 24.
The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, 4145 E 21st St. in Tulsa.
Patients may register once through the vaccine scheduling portal found online at www.creekhealth.org by calling the Vaccine Information Line at 918-758-3601.