Three are headed to trial after a tumultuous hearing in the Taft Memorial Day shootout that killed one and wounded eight others, and one defendant saw his charges dismissed.

Skylar Buckner, Keshaun Jackson, Gervorise Warrior and Kendall Alexander were each charged in Muskogee County District Court last June with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. A shootout early May 29, 2022, killed 39-year-old Sharika Bowler and wounded several others, including a 9-year-old, at a family-friendly community gathering that drew about 1,500 attendees.

After hearing testimony from several witnesses over the past couple months, Special Judge Robin Adair lowered bond for Buckner, Jackson and Alexander's to $50,000 — Bucker and Jackson were then able to secure their releases — and ultimately moved to dismiss the cases against Jackson and Alexander. Jackson's case returned on appeal, but Alexander's dismissal stood, and he was released from jail after nine months spent in custody awaiting a finding of probable cause.

"No one has been able to testify that any specific person fired any specific shot that struck anyone else," Adair wrote in a filing, noting that Buckner reportedly told an OSBI agent he fired a gun. "At this time there is no available testimony to match injuries with specific bullets fired at the scene, or that puts a specific firearm in the custody of any specific individual."

Okfuskee County District Judge Lawrence Parish, who presided over an appeal by the state, noted in his concurring opinion that "some 1,500 people were at this event, and not a single eye witness can be found despite the diligent search by law enforcement."

Asked what he reckoned to cause of the lack of witnesses, Buckner's defense attorney, Steve Money, said he figures attendees simply started ducking and running.

"Do I think all 1,500 people saw something? No," Money told the Tulsa World. "That's the first time in two years they had that get-together. Man, they just wanted to eat their corn dogs. It's sad."

An OSBI agent testified that an altercation took place between four or five guys on one side and one or two on the other, with video from a convenience store showing Jackson, Warrior and a group of guys heading to Taft just before midnight.

A previous affidavit indicated a witness told agents that Buckner was shooting after a group of four to six males approached Buckner, who was standing near a food truck, and that Warrior, Alexander and Jackson all three had firearms and drew their weapons during the altercation. The witness reportedly knew Buckner and Alexander, and later recognized Warrior and Jackson from a photo lineup.

The OSBI recovered 41 cartridge casings from the scene at Main and Seminole Streets in Taft, including fourteen 9 mm cartridge casings from three separate guns, eleven .45-caliber casings, 10 7.62mm casings from a rifle and six 10 mm casings.

District Attorney Larry Edwards amended the complaint against Buckner and Jackson's to include second-degree murder as an alternative charge and drop three SWIK counts. Edwards was unable to be reached for comment.

Warrior's state case was dismissed in August due to a McGirt finding, but he is set for trial this fall in Muskogee (Creek) Nation District Court and currently out on $136,000 bond, his previous attorney said.

Money said Bowler was unfortunately "in the wrong place at the wrong time," but also likely behind Buckner, making it improbable he fired the fatal shot.

Going from a first-degree murder charge to the possibility of a second-degree charge is significant, Money said, but he still doesn't believe the charge for his client, who turned himself in, is valid.

Money understands the impassioned pleas for justice in such a tragic situation, he said, but putting away the wrong person wouldn't solve anything.

“We shouldn’t want just anyone to pay the price," Money said. "It needs to be the right person, and Skylar Buckner ain’t it.”

Buckner is set for a disposition hearing in August.

An OSBI agent testified that Jackson had a vertical gunshot wound in his leg, making it possible he shot himself, but his defense attorney, Mike Manning, did a "tremendous job" contending he was shot from behind while running, Money said, which apparently was enough "to assume that (Jackson) may have had a gun."

Manning did not return a request for comment.

Jackson apparently told an OSBI agent he was with a relative at the time of the shooting, which that relative denied.

Jackson's district court arraignment is set for mid-May.

Alexander's attorney, Matthew Price, lamented his client's 288-day stay in Muskogee County jail without a finding of probable cause, saying Alexander lost "everything."

Alexander initially told law enforcement he wasn't in Taft, court records state, but later said he was at the event and witnessed the altercation and shooting but did not have a gun nor shoot one.

“As he’s been this entire time, (Alexander) is very sad for the Bowler family," Price said. "But he was very excited that the court finally determined that he didn’t have anything to do with this. That’s what he’s been fighting for since day one.”

