Tri County teacher earns statewide accolade

As part of Monday’s annual CareerTech Summit at the Cox Center, Tri County Technology Center’s Shelly Stephens was named the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education’s 2022 New Teacher of the Year.

The award is presented to an outstanding educator with no more than five years of experience teaching in a career or technical education program. One finalist was selected from each of the academic divisions under the CareerTech umbrella, such as agriculture education, health sciences, engineering and technology education and family and consumer sciences.

“I was already really proud to represent the FACS (Family and Consumer Sciences) division,” she said. “That was a wonderful award already and everyone else who was up for this award was well deserving. It was definitely a surprise and an honor.”

Along with a plaque and student-designed trophy, Stephens received a $5,000 cash award.

Stephens previously taught English and social studies in Colorado prior to moving to Oklahoma in 2017 specifically to teach at Tri County’s Teacher Prep program. Students who complete the one year program are eligible to sit for the exams necessary to enter the workforce as a paraprofessional or go on to pursue a college degree.

“It seemed like such an amazing opportunity to impact the field at the earliest level and inspire passion in people who are looking at pursuing a career in education,” she said.

Based in Bartlesville, Tri County Technology Center serves students from Washington, Osage and Nowata counties.

Other statewide winners announced at Monday’s ceremony include Teacher of the Year Karen Upton from Oklahoma City’s Metro Technology Center, Support Staff Member of the Year Kendra Allen from Canadian Valley Technology Center, Postsecondary Teacher of the Year Kim Goode from Ardmore-based Southern Oklahoma Technology Center and Advocate of the Year Roberta Howard.

“CareerTech plays an increasingly critical role in the economic and workforce development of our state,” said award presenter and Express Employment Services Vice President Bob Funk Jr. “As we’ve faced extreme labor shortages this year, our CareerTech teachers and support staff contribute daily to the successes of students who are our future workforce and by extension, our future economy. The four educators recognized today are to be commended for their extraordinary efforts to help their students succeed.”