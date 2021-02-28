Trent Shores reflects on his term as he leaves Tulsa U.S. Attorney's Office

Trent Shores will close out his term as U.S. Attorney in Tulsa on Sunday.
Last week, the political appointee of former President Donald Trump looked back on his term as the top federal prosecutor for the region as he prepared to leave the office.
While Shores, 43, has served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma for the past 3½ years and before that worked as a line prosecutor since 2007, it will be hard to top his last year as far as challenges go.
Start with a deadly global pandemic, throw in some civil unrest and top it off with a landmark Supreme Court ruling that shook up the state’s criminal justice system and it doesn’t take long to realize there may be no term as U.S. attorney like this ever repeated.
Through it all, Shores said he is most proud of his fellow workers’ “perseverance in the face of great adversity.”
“They showed grit and determination in pursuit of the mission,” he said.
“It’s been a really humbling and an impressive thing to see this team come together and respond, keep their eyes focused on the mission and do so in a very selfless way.”
Like most work settings, the pandemic changed nearly everything and the U.S. Attorney’s Office was not spared.
The office went to remote work for the first months of the pandemic, switching to a hybrid model in recent months with some working out of the office and others working from home when possible.
“It’s very difficult to work virtually when so much of what you do is engaging one-on-one with victims, with law enforcement officers, the need to appear in court,” Shore said. “We now haven’t had jury trials in federal court for almost a year. That’s significant. There is a large jury trial docket just waiting.”
Personally, Shores said 2020 and COVID-19 brought concern for his mother-in-law, a front-line medical worker, while at the same time he and his wife had their first child.
“I was always worried about her, and my wife and I had a baby right in the middle of the pandemic in May,” Shores said. “You think about those kinds of things, bringing a child into this world, having a family member who is working on the front lines and then having people in our office who have lost loved ones ... everywhere you turn you are impacted by it.”
Then just as the pandemic was still ramping up, the nation was shocked by the murder of George Floyd in May.
Protest marches popped up across the nation, including Tulsa.
Shores said Floyd’s death impacted him both personally and professionally.
Shores said he was “outraged at the images we saw” in the media, referring to the video of the Minneapolis police officer with his knee continually on Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he died.
Asked about his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, Shores said it should be viewed with an eye towards how society can improve police and community relations.
“How can we improve trust between minorities and police departments,” he said. “How can we see an evolution in police use of force techniques?
“I think that conversation has to be an honest dialogue and acknowledge the dangers that police officers face on a daily basis.”
But, perhaps the biggest event to hit the Northern District had its roots dating to the 1860s.
That’s how far back the U.S. Supreme Court reached when it looked to determine the criminal jurisdictional boundaries in Oklahoma in a 1996 child sex abuse case before it last summer.
In its landmark ruling released in July, the court said that Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute an American Indian in connection with the sex abuse of a child in Wagoner County because it was within the never-disestablished boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The case has thrown tribal, state and federal jurisdictional issues on their heads, swamping state prosecutors with dismissal requests and federal and tribal prosecutors with new case filings.
Shore said front-line prosecutors have seen triple-digit percentage increases in caseloads, prompting the hiring of additional federal prosecutors and borrowing of others from offices across the nation.
Since July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has received over 750 referrals for prosecution in addition to its normal pre-McGirt caseload that it typically handled, a figure Shores called “staggering.”
“This decision is here to stay,” Shores said. “We now look to the likelihood that other tribes will have their reservations recognized as also having not been disestablished.”
If that occurs, as many believe, “that is going to change the jurisdictional structure of Eastern Oklahoma and shift (criminal) responsibility from the state to the United States and the tribes,” Shores said.
To handle the new normal, it is important that the federal and tribal governments both build capacity in their respective justice systems in order to handle the increased caseloads, Shores said.
“If that is not going to happen then I would expect there would be some sort of legislative solution that would be considered,” Shores said, though he declined to speculate further.
Shores, a member of the Choctaw Nation, also is proud of his work on the Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.
The group, which is still active, has examined a range of issues affecting American Indians and Alaska Natives, focusing in part on solving cold cases and developing protocols.
The task force was also charged with investigating the institutional failures that contributed to a U.S. Indian Health Service pediatrician’s sexual abuse of Native American children in his care.
As for life after the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Shores declined to divulge his future plans, saying it wouldn’t be prudent to do so while still in office.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson will serve as acting U.S. attorney until a permanent replacement is named by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
