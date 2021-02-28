Trent Shores reflects on his term as he leaves Tulsa U.S. Attorney's Office

The office went to remote work for the first months of the pandemic, switching to a hybrid model in recent months with some working out of the office and others working from home when possible.

“It’s very difficult to work virtually when so much of what you do is engaging one-on-one with victims, with law enforcement officers, the need to appear in court,” Shore said. “We now haven’t had jury trials in federal court for almost a year. That’s significant. There is a large jury trial docket just waiting.”

Personally, Shores said 2020 and COVID-19 brought concern for his mother-in-law, a front-line medical worker, while at the same time he and his wife had their first child.

“I was always worried about her, and my wife and I had a baby right in the middle of the pandemic in May,” Shores said. “You think about those kinds of things, bringing a child into this world, having a family member who is working on the front lines and then having people in our office who have lost loved ones ... everywhere you turn you are impacted by it.”

Then just as the pandemic was still ramping up, the nation was shocked by the murder of George Floyd in May.

Protest marches popped up across the nation, including Tulsa.