Traveling Vietnam wall visits Tulsa on mission of 'healing,' 'closure'

Over Bob Ritz's two tours in Vietnam, a number of his fellow Marines were killed in action.
But the name on the memorial that means the most to him wasn't one of them.
"Duane Wagner was in the Army. He was from Tulsa, too. He was a good friend," said Ritz, who last saw his friend before leaving for Vietnam in 1965.
Wagner, killed in action three years later, would be one of over 58,000 Americans to die in the Vietnam War. Today, his name is listed along with all the others on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as on touring versions of the memorial wall.
One touring version, a half-size replica of the original, will wrap up a four-day visit to Tulsa this weekend. The Moving Wall arrived Thursday, and will be at Veterans Park, 1109 E. Sixth St., through noon Sunday.
The public is invited to attend a special commemoration set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the site.
Ritz said he first located Wagner's name after the D.C. memorial opened in the early 1980s. He found it again when the traveling memorial came to Tulsa in 1986.
And he will find it yet again this weekend.
Ritz, who was in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967, has also found the names of several Marines from his unit.
Ritz has been a longtime believer in the power of the memorial, and he said the touring version captures the original's essence.
"The wall is about human beings," he said. "It's not about the issues. There's never any political expression. Just the people. And that is very welcome."
Vic St. Clair, Army veteran and service officer for Tulsa VFW Post 577, had several close calls in Vietnam, and dealt with survivor's guilt after he came home.
The wall helped him move forward, he said.
"I avoided it for a long time," he said. "I didn't want to go there. I didn't want to pull those memories back up. My buddies kept telling me you need to go there. You'll get closure."
St. Clair finally listened, and visited the original in D.C.
"It was a trigger for me finding healing," he said. "And it was also the beginning of me getting ready to open up and talk about my experiences in Vietnam."
A few years ago, when the touring memorial was in Claremore, St. Clair visited with his wife, able finally to share that part of his life with her.
"It helped her understand some of my issues," he said.
The memorial's stop in Tulsa is sponsored by VFW Post 577, with support from area veterans organizations.
Dan Fuller, Post 577 commander, said it's the first time in over 20 years the memorial has been to Tulsa.
"I'm excited that we could facilitate it," he said. "And the outpouring of support from other veterans organizations who have assisted, either volunteering or monetarily, has been great."
The memorial is available to visitors 24-7 during its stay, with volunteers staffing it around the clock.
Fuller said it's a good opportunity to remind people that Veterans Park has moved. It's now at the former home of the city's Centennial Park near Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue. In September, city officials rededicated Centennial as the new Veterans Park.
Fuller said since it was erected Thursday afternoon the memorial has received a steady flow of visitors, ahead of what he expects to be a big day Saturday.
"With our Vietnam veterans, we always say 'welcome home,' because they weren't necessarily welcomed back at the time," he said. "And to continue to say we appreciate them is why we do this."
