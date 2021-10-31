Traveling Vietnam wall coming to Tulsa

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will begin a four-day visit to Tulsa later this week.

A smaller replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., the touring wall is set to arrive Thursday and will be at Veterans Park, 1109 E. Sixth St., through noon Sunday, Nov. 7.

The memorial, which is engraved with the names of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in the conflict, will be available to visitors 24-7 during its stay, with volunteers staffing it around the clock.

“We’re really excited because of the dates,” said Dan Fuller, Tulsa VFW Post 577 commander. “It’s the week before Veterans Day, and we think that will be beneficial.”

It will be the first time in over 20 years the traveling memorial has been to Tulsa, although it has been to other area communities in that time, he said.

The city’s Veterans Park is in its new location — the former home of the city’s Centennial Park.

In September, city officials rededicated Centennial as the new Veterans Park while rededicating the former Veterans Park as Dream Keepers Park to honor the city’s Native American heritage.