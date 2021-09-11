Traveling 'Tabernacle' kicks off 2-week visit to Tulsa

Starting this weekend, members of the Park Church of Christ in Tulsa invite guests to join them for a trip back to the time of Moses.

The Tabernacle Experience, featuring a life-size replica of the original tabernacle as described in the Bible’s book of Exodus, will be open to visitors for two weeks on the church’s campus at 10600 E. 96th St.

Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Sept. 24. Admission is $5 per person and includes a 50-minute guided audio tour.

Mitch Wilburn, The Park’s senior minister, said that when the church hosted the tabernacle once previously, it drew more than a thousand visitors from a three-state region.

“We are so excited about The Tabernacle Experience being with us again,” Wilburn said. “This nationally recognized ministry proved to be an enormous blessing to our region in the past. So many of the concepts of the New Testament cannot be fully grasped without an understanding of the tabernacle.”

As part of the guided audio tour, visitors can step into the shoes of priests and participate in hands-on rituals.

Helping bring it all to life are replicas of the Ark of the Covenant and other features of the original tabernacle.