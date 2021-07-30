Trash talk over Oklahoma football — or Montana — ends in 8-year prison term

An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, “This state sucks and this town is a rat hole.”
It was trash talk all the same, and District Judge Kurt Krueger got final say Thursday by sending 41-year-old Beau Ulvick of Lone Pine, Montana to the Montana State Prison for eight years for pulling a gun and beating the victim at a motel in Rocker last year.
Krueger said he also oversees a youth court, and when doing that, “I’m accustomed to hearing seventh and eighth graders get into altercations in school yards over things such as that, on trivial matters.”
“This is not a schoolyard fight,” Krueger said. “The mere fact that we’re getting into an altercation — an aggravated assault — over such trivial matters where we’re drawing guns and threatening people, the court clearly sees this as a very serious crime.”
Beau Ulvick of Lone Pine, Montana, hugs his partner outside of District Court in Butte on Thursday after he was sentenced to eight years in prison for an assault that stemmed from 'trash talking.' Moments later, a police officer took him into custody. MIKE SMITH/Montana Standard