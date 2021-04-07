Transportation commissioner questions why a tribal-state road project is stalled

Gatz said that in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision in July, his office is seeking additional input from Stitt’s office due to the uncertainty the historic case created.

The nation’s high court determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never been disestablished by Congress for the purposes of federal criminal law.

Shannon said McGirt dealt with criminal matters, not civil matters.

Gatz, who serves at the pleasure of Stitt, said McGirt created uncertainties “that are going to cause the department to engage the Governor’s Office for advice and counsel on a regular basis as we work our way through tribal agreements.”

He said the project, in some form, will be completed.

A listing of the number of state-tribal road projects and dollar amounts was not immediately available from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

In a highly unusual move, Shannon asked that the issue about tribal-state partnerships be placed on the agenda for the Transportation Commission’s May meeting and that pertinent emails and meetings with Stitt’s office be provided to the commission.