Transmission line work to close traffic circle near Zarrow International School
  • Updated
021022-tul-nws-closure-p1

The traffic circle at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue, seen here Wednesday, will be closed starting Thursday for improvements to an overhead transmission line.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Improvements to an overhead electricity transmission line will temporarily close the traffic circle at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue starting Thursday.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma officials expect to have the traffic circle reopened after Tuesday.

The traffic circle is near Tulsa Public Schools’ Zarrow International School. The school’s north parking lot entrance will be blocked during the work. Parents are advised to plan for the possibilities of temporary congestion around the school.

A second closure of the traffic circle is planned for Feb. 21-23 to complete the work.

The work is part of a project to rebuild a 138,000-volt transmission line, which PSO says will result in shorter and fewer outages for customers.

