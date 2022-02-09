Transmission line work to close traffic circle near Zarrow International School

Improvements to an overhead electricity transmission line will temporarily close the traffic circle at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue starting Thursday.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma officials expect to have the traffic circle reopened after Tuesday.

The traffic circle is near Tulsa Public Schools’ Zarrow International School. The school’s north parking lot entrance will be blocked during the work. Parents are advised to plan for the possibilities of temporary congestion around the school.

A second closure of the traffic circle is planned for Feb. 21-23 to complete the work.

The work is part of a project to rebuild a 138,000-volt transmission line, which PSO says will result in shorter and fewer outages for customers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.