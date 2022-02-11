Transmission line project near Zarrow International School delayed

The traffic circle near Zarrow International School will not be shutting down quite yet.
A spokesman for Public Service Company of Oklahoma said Thursday afternoon that an improvement project on an overhead electricity transmission line at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue has been delayed due to supply chain issues and weather constraints. The project was scheduled to start Thursday and shut down the traffic circle through Tuesday.
The work is part of a project to rebuild a 138,000-volt transmission line, which PSO says will result in shorter and fewer outages for customers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.