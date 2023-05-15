OKLAHOMA CITY — Transgender Oklahomans and their allies visited the state Capitol on Monday to find a sense of community and share their feelings after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Because public testimony is disallowed in legislative hearings, two LGBTQ-rights groups held a "People's Hearing" to give a voice to residents who had limited opportunities to speak out against the new law as it advanced through the Oklahoma Legislature.

"We wanted to give Oklahomans a chance to tell their stories about how this legislation is going to affect their very real lives," said Molly Whitehorn of the Human Rights Campaign, one of the event organizers.

The hearing appeared to be a cathartic experience for the dozens of Oklahomans who attended.

Most of the people who spoke shared personal stories about how they struggled with their gender identity. Some speakers also accused the governor and Republican legislators of vilifying transgender people and spreading falsehoods about gender-affirming care.

Kane Kliewer, who is transgender, showed up for the hearing mere days after undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

The 27-year-old Oklahoman said the hormone therapy treatments he started just a few years ago saved him from his years-long struggle with suicidal thoughts and depression.

He criticized conservative politicians and the right-wing media for stoking fear of transgender people. Transgender Oklahomans are not dangerous, he said.

"They continue to red herring everything and point the finger at LGBTQ people, trans people specifically and also drag queens," Kliewer said. "But the danger is not us. I'm really proud of my fellow trans, nonbinary, two-spirit community for persisting. You guys have kept me alive."

Stitt signed on May 1 a bill that bans gender-affirming surgeries, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones for minors. The ban on surgeries took effect immediately, but the law contains a six-month grace period "for the purpose of assisting the minor with gradually decreasing and discontinuing use of the drugs or hormones."

The new law is the subject of a federal lawsuit brought by several Oklahoma families with transgender children.

Stitt has defended the law as a "common-sense" measure that prevents minors from undergoing irreversible surgeries. He has characterized the measure as no different from laws that block minors from getting a tattoo or purchasing alcohol or tobacco products.

Transgender Oklahomans simply want to be left alone, said Cathy Cott, who has a transgender son. But because of Oklahoma's Republican elected officials, transgender health care is nearly impossible to find within the state, said Cott, 63.

"Our child's life is here," she said. "I want them safe and able to live a healthy and happy life. Right now, that's not possible because of an uninformed fear-mongering governor and legislature."

Lawsuit challenges Oklahoma law banning gender-affirming surgeries, hormone treatments for minors The complaint was filed by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma and others on behalf of six transgender minors, their parents and a physician.

Ramona Diaz, a transgender woman, issued a call to action for people to get more engaged in politics. A music teacher in Oklahoma City, Diaz recently formed the Transgender Action Choir to create a space for members of her community to bond and make music.

Diaz said she grew up thinking everyone is created equal and should be entitled to the same rights and freedoms. But transgender Oklahomans are being forced to continuously fight for their rights in the hopes of finding a sense of normalcy, she said.

"This is only the beginning of a really long fight for a lot of people," Diaz said.