Transformation Church's latest investment in Tulsa adds up to $66 million on properties in two years

“Like, 37 days after I became the lead pastor of our church that was less than 300 people ... I just hear this impression: The Spirit Bank Event Center is going to be Transformation Church. And I'm like, ‘What?’ And I had the audacity to write it down. ... Five years later, Hoda, I got the keys to that building. ... It was a little miracle after little miracle: me believing in what I wrote down. Me telling other people that this is possible. And if it happened, this couldn't be us! This had to be some divine intervention. And, literally, step-by-step-by-step-by-step. And I had 'maybe' faith and 'baby' faith and 'lazy' faith and 'crazy' faith.