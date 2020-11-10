Trait Thompson selected to lead Oklahoma Historical Society

In the release, Thompson said he is humbled and excited by the confidence the board placed in him.

“Over the past 10 years of my public service, I have had numerous opportunities to collaborate with the staff of the OHS and I have always been exceedingly impressed by the incredible professionals who work here,” he said. “Dr. Blackburn has been a friend and mentor to me, and I am ready to embrace the challenge of following in his rather large footsteps.”

Thompson, who grew up in Texas and spent 12 years as a Tulsa resident, began his career with the state as policy director for former Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman. During four years in that role, Thompson read every bill submitted to the Senate, met with citizens from across the state and learned how to work with others to achieve shared goals.

For the past six years, Thompson has been the project manager for the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration Project, shepherding the preservation and restoration of one of Oklahoma’s most important historical artifacts — the State Capitol.

Blackburn, who joined the OHS staff in 1980, has been its executive director since 1999. Retirement plans include continuing his passion for writing books, serving the community and satisfying his curiosity by exploring the world around him.