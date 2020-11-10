Trait Thompson selected to lead Oklahoma Historical Society

Trait Thompson, whose Tulsa ties include proposing to his wife at Cain’s Ballroom and attending college at Oral Roberts University, has been named the next executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
A news release confirmed that, after a year-long search, the OHS Board of Directors selected Thompson to succeed Dr. Bob Blackburn as executive director. Thompson will report for duty on Jan. 4.
The under-construction Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture is among many facilities under the OHS umbrella.
“The OKPOP is a project of the Oklahoma Historical Society and I’m excited that Trait brings a strong history and connection to Tulsa,” OKPOP executive director Jeff Moore said. “I know he loves Cain’s Ballroom and he understands the importance of pop culture to Oklahoma history. Trait also has experience in state construction projects, which will help us as we finish and open OKPOP under his leadership.”
Dr. Deena Fisher, president of the OHS Board of Directors, thanked candidates who applied, but said Thompson has a unique combination of skill sets that will help the OHS complete major projects now and tackle new challenges in the future.
“Trait has a master’s degree in public administration, experience as an educator and a proven record of managing a complex historical project with a budget exceeding $200 million,” Fisher said. “Plus, he clearly demonstrated to us that he has a passion for Oklahoma history.”
In the release, Thompson said he is humbled and excited by the confidence the board placed in him.
“Over the past 10 years of my public service, I have had numerous opportunities to collaborate with the staff of the OHS and I have always been exceedingly impressed by the incredible professionals who work here,” he said. “Dr. Blackburn has been a friend and mentor to me, and I am ready to embrace the challenge of following in his rather large footsteps.”
Thompson, who grew up in Texas and spent 12 years as a Tulsa resident, began his career with the state as policy director for former Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman. During four years in that role, Thompson read every bill submitted to the Senate, met with citizens from across the state and learned how to work with others to achieve shared goals.
For the past six years, Thompson has been the project manager for the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration Project, shepherding the preservation and restoration of one of Oklahoma’s most important historical artifacts — the State Capitol.
Blackburn, who joined the OHS staff in 1980, has been its executive director since 1999. Retirement plans include continuing his passion for writing books, serving the community and satisfying his curiosity by exploring the world around him.
Said Blackburn: “I have watched the OHS evolve over the past 41 years and I have full confidence that Trait Thompson is the right person at the right time to work with a unified board, an exceptional staff and dedicated donors and legislators to keep the OHS moving forward in its mission to collect, preserve and share Oklahoma history.”
The perfect meal: The cornmeal tradition at Pearson Farm
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 58 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Mr. Frederickson
Sierra
Juke
Slate
Chrissy
Ariel
Teddy
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Little Mama
Mr. Heckles
Lemmy
Oakley
Cleo
Moscato
Millie
Wallace
Sammie
Giana
Allan
Archie
Tallulah
Star
Nila
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.