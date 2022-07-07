Trails for Bales

Work continues this week on the new trails at Bales Park, just northwest of the 61st Street and U.S. 75 junction in west Tulsa. Members of Bike Club Tulsa and Rogue Trails helped Tulsa Parks Department workers with the project on Tuesday, despite temperatures that topped 100 degrees. City leaders broke ground in March on the new trail system, which will include 3.4 miles of pedestrian and bike paths that are funded by a $190,000 donation from community partners.