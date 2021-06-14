Traffic shifts at construction zone at I-44/U.S 75 interchange; ODOT urges continued caution

A shift in traffic patterns is in effect for the construction area in and near the Interstate 40/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 75 are open to two lanes in each direction at the I-44 junction.

"Be alert to traffic shifts and use caution. Drivers on southbound U.S. 75 should be alert to merging traffic from westbound I-44. Stay in the left lane when possible to allow I-44 traffic to merge safely," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

Eastbound and westbound I-44 between the Arkansas River and Union Avenue are narrowed to two lanes in each direction. Drivers on westbound I-44 should be alert to slowing traffic at the north and southbound U.S. 75 exits, ODOT said.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound U.S. 75 and the southbound U.S. 75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 remain closed through early 2022. Consider an alternate route, such as I-244, ODOT said.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Skelly Drive — located just west of Union Avenue — is closed until early 2023. Use the on-ramp at 33rd West Avenue for access to eastbound I-44 from Skelly Drive during this time, ODOT said.