Traffic shifts at construction zone at I-44/U.S 75 interchange; ODOT urges continued caution
Traffic shifts at construction zone at I-44/U.S 75 interchange; ODOT urges continued caution

  • Updated
U.S. 75 Traffic (copy)

Traffic travels on U.S. 75 north of Interstate 44 on Monday on April 5.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

A shift in traffic patterns is in effect for the construction area in and near the Interstate 40/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 75 are open to two lanes in each direction at the I-44 junction.

"Be alert to traffic shifts and use caution. Drivers on southbound U.S. 75 should be alert to merging traffic from westbound I-44. Stay in the left lane when possible to allow I-44 traffic to merge safely," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

Eastbound and westbound I-44 between the Arkansas River and Union Avenue are narrowed to two lanes in each direction. Drivers on westbound I-44 should be alert to slowing traffic at the north and southbound U.S. 75 exits, ODOT said.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound U.S. 75 and the southbound U.S. 75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 remain closed through early 2022. Consider an alternate route, such as I-244, ODOT said.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Skelly Drive — located just west of Union Avenue — is closed until early 2023. Use the on-ramp at 33rd West Avenue for access to eastbound I-44 from Skelly Drive during this time, ODOT said.

Skelly Drive also is closed between Union Avenue and Olympia Avenue until further notice.

The agency said "significant delays can be expected especially during peak travel times" in the area.

"Drivers are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in these corridors."

The $90 million project, the largest in Tulsa's history in terms of cost, is scheduled for overall completion in early 2023.

Construction and delays continue on I-44 and U.S. 75
