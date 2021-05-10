 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: U.S. 75 southbound reopened after fatal crash
0 comments

Update: U.S. 75 southbound reopened after fatal crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. 75's southbound lanes in north Tulsa have been reopened to traffic after a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The southbound lanes were closed from 56th Street North to 36th Street North while police investigated the crash and the wreckage was cleared. Traffic was diverted onto Lewis Avenue.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 75 from 36th Street North to 56th Street North were also backed up but not closed.

Tulsa police are working the collision, which occurred on U.S. 75  in the southbound lanes, but no information about the collision has yet been released.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says
Local News

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says

  • Updated

Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System, said Friday that both sides had agreed to terms by 4 p.m. April 30 ahead of the signing deadline of midnight, but "BlueCross unexpectedly sent new terms at 10:02 p.m. with provisions that had not been agreed on earlier.”

Saint Francis, BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma set to part ways over contract impasse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News