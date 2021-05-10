Update: U.S. 75 southbound reopened after fatal crash

U.S. 75's southbound lanes in north Tulsa have been reopened to traffic after a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The southbound lanes were closed from 56th Street North to 36th Street North while police investigated the crash and the wreckage was cleared. Traffic was diverted onto Lewis Avenue.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 75 from 36th Street North to 56th Street North were also backed up but not closed.

Tulsa police are working the collision, which occurred on U.S. 75 in the southbound lanes, but no information about the collision has yet been released.

