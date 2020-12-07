Traffic delays start today: Bridge work at BA Expressway, I-44 runs through February

A project to rehabilitate the U.S. 64/Oklahoma 51 (Broken Arrow Expressway) bridge over Interstate 44 will begin Monday, causing significant traffic delays, the state Department of Transportation said.

The $1 million project to rehabilitate the bridge over I-44 is scheduled to begin Monday and last until February.

“Drivers are urged to start planning ahead for extra travel times in both these corridors,” the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The project includes repairs to the substructure and preventative maintenance to the bridge joints and deck.

Work is expected to take place during nights and weekends, with traffic narrowed to one lane in each direction on both I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway at the interchange, ODOT said.

“Significant delays can be expected during these times, and drivers should be alert to slower traffic.”

The overall project is expected to complete in late February 2021, weather permitting.