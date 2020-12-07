Traffic delays start today: Bridge work at BA Expressway, I-44 runs through February

A project to rehabilitate the U.S. 64/Oklahoma 51 (Broken Arrow Expressway) bridge over Interstate 44 will begin Monday, causing significant traffic delays, the state Department of Transportation said.
The $1 million project to rehabilitate the bridge over I-44 is scheduled to begin Monday and last until February.
“Drivers are urged to start planning ahead for extra travel times in both these corridors,” the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The project includes repairs to the substructure and preventative maintenance to the bridge joints and deck.
Work is expected to take place during nights and weekends, with traffic narrowed to one lane in each direction on both I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway at the interchange, ODOT said.
“Significant delays can be expected during these times, and drivers should be alert to slower traffic.”
The overall project is expected to complete in late February 2021, weather permitting.
An average of 75,000 to 104,500 vehicles per day travel on the BA Expressway and I-44 near the interchange, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.
Lane closures will be announced on the daily ODOT Tulsa Traffic Advisory.
Drivers can sign up for these advisories at the “Stay Connected” section of odot.org and selecting the “Tulsa Metro” option.
Gallery: The Broken Arrow Expressway has been carrying commuters since 1965
A0750 ba expressway
B4495 31st yale
baex
A0672 Yale opens
BA Expressway to10191960 2
BA Expressway to10191960 1
ba
A0660 1961
A0548 15th St bridge
BA Expressway4
BA Expressway Harvard Apr 1965
BA1967
BA Expressway 04161975 1 p
ba expressway3
BA Expressway 04281975 bridge
Highway 06231977 1 p
Highway 06231977 2
BA Expressway 05091977
BA Expressway 11041981 p
BA Expressway1
BA Expressway2
ba expressway5
Train with Broken Arrow Expressway
Construction map pic
Construction map pic
Construction map pic
Aerial
Broken Arrow Expressway
