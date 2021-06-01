Traffic alert: Biden's visit to close part of IDL as motorcade passes

The president's visit on the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre is likely to affect local traffic, police warn.

President Joe Biden landed at Tulsa International Airport on schedule around 1 p.m. "During the convoy some roads and highways will be temporarily closed as the motorcade passes by," according to Tulsa Police.

As his motorcade proceeds along its route to Greenwood, westbound Interstate 244 on the north side of the Inner Dispersal Loop will be closed, Tulsa Police announced around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Some travelers may also see delays for incoming and outgoing flights at Tulsa International and R.L. Jones Jr./Riverside airports.

Biden will visit Tulsa’s Greenwood District 100 years, virtually to the hour, after it was destroyed by white gangs.

Details of Biden’s visit are scant, except that he will make no appearances open to the general public but is expected to make some sort of statement in the afternoon.

Related at tulsaworld.com