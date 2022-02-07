Traffic affected downtown amid protest over federal inmate considered a political prisoner

Traffic near Denver Avenue and Fourth Street may be affected by a protest outside the federal building downtown in support of inmate Leonard Peltier.

Peltier has been in prison since April 1977, when he was convicted by a federal jury in Fargo, North Dakota, after two FBI agents were slain on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Considered by many a political prisoner, Peltier has been eligible for parole since 1993; the Supreme Court twice denied rehearing his case, and President Barack Obama in 2017 denied his request for clemency.

Peltier tested positive Jan. 28, 2022, for COVID-19 while incarcerated in Florida. His defense has asked President Joe Biden for Peltier's expedited release. He is 77 years old with various health problems, according to those representing him.

