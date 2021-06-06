TPS voters head to the polls Tuesday to consider $414 million bond package

However, as TPS Executive Director of Bond Projects and Energy Management Chris Hudgins pointed out, federal dollars come with federal strings and can not be used to cover all the items and projects included in the bond package.

“The CARES Act is very limited in what it can be spent on,” he said. “It can’t be spent on ADA improvements, renovations, roofs or things like that. It is very much tied to the pandemic.”

Among the entities endorsing the proposal are the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Public Service Companies of Oklahoma.

“Quality education is such an important key factor in attracting as well as retaining companies to our community,” Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Neal said. “Anytime we sit down with an industry cluster and talk to them about the future of their business, education and workforce is the first thing they talk about.”

Meanwhile, the Tulsa County Republican Party has been campaigning in opposition to the bond package.

Along with a desire to lower property tax rates when the 2015 bond expires in August and objections to the district’s decision to stay in distance learning for more than a semester due to COVID-19, Republican Party leadership cited TPS’ declining enrollment among the reasons for balking at the proposal.