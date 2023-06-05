Although the 2023-2024 school year does not start for at least two months, area school districts are already hustling to fill staffing vacancies for the coming school year.

“We’ve always been having to hustle,” Union Public Schools Executive Director of Human Resources Jay Loegering said. “If you take the baseline that we’re 4,000 teachers short in Oklahoma based on the number of emergency certifications, everyone is fighting for a pool that’s not there.”

As of Friday afternoon, Union has 52 known certified openings for the 2023-2024 school year. However, those numbers could fluctuate, as the district’s current teachers have until mid-month to advise on whether they will return next year.

Across town, Tulsa Public Schools has already brought on 250 new teachers for the coming school year and still has 185 open teaching positions around the district, according to Chief Talent and Equity Officer Andrea Castañeda.

And at Broken Arrow, while the departure numbers are not as high as they were one year ago, the potential candidates just are not showing up.

“If we don’t have positions filled by middle of July, it’s about impossible,” Broken Arrow Superintendent Chuck Perry said. “It is so hard to find somebody out there who is certified … and will stay.”

While they are seeing departures across all grade levels and levels of experience, officials at Broken Arrow, Tulsa and Union all said that their greatest staffing challenges have been finding teachers for special education and higher level math and science courses, such as calculus, chemistry and physics.

Those staffing challenges all track with national trends.

According to a 2022 report compiled by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the number of students completing traditional teacher preparation programs dropped by one-third nationwide between 2008 and 2019.

The specialty areas with the steepest declines in degrees and credentials awarded nationwide during that time period were foreign language education, math, science and special education.

“What keeps me up at night is that we’re 4,000 teachers short (statewide) and I have nowhere to find them,” Loegering said, noting his district has even sought grant funding to help cover the costs of out-of-state recruitment efforts. “I’ve gone to Arkansas, I’ve gone to Missouri, I’ve gone to western Kansas to try to find special education teachers. The problem is that all the other states are doing the same thing.”

Loegering is not the only one looking high and low for teachers. His counterpart at Broken Arrow Public Schools, Rusty Stecker, said that as of mid-May, his district has had about 110 certified staff give notice that they will not be returning for the 2023-2024 school year with one-third of those due to retirement.

By comparison, the district had almost 200 departures that had to be filled for the 2022-2023 school year.

The suburban district has been attempting to attract and retain teachers through an employee child care program and continued efforts to maintain smaller class sizes.

Additionally, in an attempt to increase its recruitment outreach efforts, Broken Arrow hosted two in-person teacher job fairs this spring. In a normal year, those events would draw in up to 175 potential new hires, Stecker said.

The first job fair brought in 50 people and the second one brought in 40, including 25 who attended the first event.

“It’s still a little early to tell exactly how things are going to look next year … but nothing scares me more than the teacher shortage that we’re in the middle of right now,” Perry said. “And from the information we’re seeing, we haven’t hit rock bottom yet, which really scares me even more.”

In an attempt to help bring more teachers into the classroom, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced plans in April to use $16 million in federal funds as one-time sign-on bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 for new teachers of special education or prekindergarten through third grade in rural districts or those where at least half of the students qualify for free or reduced price school meals.

That would mean 1,066 additional teachers statewide if all were to receive the minimum amount or 320 additional teachers if all were to receive the $50,000 maximum offered for educators with at least five years of classroom experience.

By comparison, more than 4,100 emergency certifications have been issued since the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

“We’ve talked about it for years that we’re in a crisis, but throwing a few dollars at it here and there isn’t going to help, especially when they (elected officials) don’t bother to talk to anyone who actually does it,” Loegering said.

A wrongful termination suit was filed Tuesday in the Western District of Oklahoma against Walters, his former campaign manager and chief policy advisor Matt Langston and OSDE by a now former employee who claims he was fired for sharing a memorandum with a state representative and Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond about the program and explaining how it “contravened the requirements of federal and state laws and could have the effect of costing the State of Oklahoma approximately $18 million.”

A spokeswoman with Drummond’s office confirmed Friday afternoon that the office is reviewing information about the program.

Meanwhile, in an effort to address its specific staffing needs, TPS is offering sign-on bonuses for the coming year ranging from $2,000 for candidates going through emergency or alternative certification routes up to $6,000 for certified educators who are credentialed to teach subjects where the shortage is particularly acute.

Along with special education and secondary math and sciences, Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon and Tasha Johnson with the district’s talent management department, noted that TPS has also been particularly struggling to find foreign language teachers.

Kristy Tatum is the principal at TPS’ Marshall Elementary School. Despite extended active recruitment efforts for months, Marshall had two open teaching positions teaching third and fourth grade math for the entire 2022-2023 school year, prompting the school to rely on a pair of long-term substitute teachers to cover those classes.

The third grade substitute co-taught with a certified teacher for the year. The fourth grade substitute was able to cover the material on their own and record students’ grades. However, Tatum called her school “lucky” to be able to have the same substitutes in those classrooms for the full school year rather than a constant stream of new faces.

“That takes that off of the other teachers,” she said. “If they’re not though, somebody in the building has to put grades in for them. Somebody has to share their lesson plans with that sub. Or if there’s not another person, then those classes have to be split up. That means putting four more kids in a room … and they might be a different grade level than yours.

“That’s the kind of stress and pressure it puts on.”

On top of those two vacancies, four Marshall faculty members have taken positions at other schools and will not be back next year. As of mid-May, Tatum said she has filled two of those spots and was optimistic about the other four spots, but acknowledged that many potential teachers can pick their job from among multiple districts and campuses.

“I’m hopeful,” she said. “I’ve got several interviews set up and there are still some candidates in the pool. It’s just whether they choose to come here or not.”

Gina Wilson is Tatum’s counterpart at East Central High School. As of Memorial Day weekend, she was able to fill all 20 positions that were vacated at the end of the school year through a mix of retirements, people leaving for other schools both in and out of TPS and some who were leaving the profession altogether.

Wilson originally came to the district as a substitute teacher and went the alternative certification route. Drawing on that background, she has been doing outreach all year via social media in an effort to find people in advance of positions opening up.

Additionally, she sought student feedback about attributes and skills they wanted to see in their teachers. With 40% of its student population classified as English language learners and more than 100 students there as part of a newcomer program for recently arrived immigrants, one of the overwhelming requests from students was for teachers who are bilingual.

“They (students) don’t get to sit in on the interviews, but we’ve never really taken the time to ask them what they want because we’re so busy as admin trying to fill those spots,” she said. “I made it clear that even though we know we’re in a teacher shortage, I’m not going to just fill a spot to fill a spot. I want to get the right person and the best fit.

“I want them here for more than a year.”

