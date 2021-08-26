TPS to require masks for students, staff

Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Tulsa Public Schools is implementing a mask requirement for staff and students.

As per an email sent out Thursday afternoon to parents, TPS staff will be required to wear masks in district buildings starting on Monday unless they have a documented and approved medical exemption on file.

Students will be required to wear masks in buildings starting on Sept. 7. The only exceptions will be for students who have a documented, medical exemption form on file with the district or on a district-approved, case by case basis based on a student’s educational or social and emotional needs.

“Using feedback from our team, we have developed and want to share with you a temporary strengthening of the mask expectation we have in place throughout our district,” Superintendent Deborah Gist wrote. “It is critical that we do everything possible to keep our students and teachers together, safely, and in person in our schools, and masks are a critical way to sustain the safe, in-school learning experience that our students need and deserve.”

TPS started the school year on Aug. 19 with a policy that masks are expected among staff and students while in buildings and required on school buses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}