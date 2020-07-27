Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist will recommend starting the upcoming school year through 100% distance learning at a special board meeting Monday afternoon.
The district would return to a remote instruction format for the first nine weeks of the fall semester, which begins Aug. 31, if board members approve the recommendation next week. Unlike in the spring, however, students would be graded for their work while engaged in distance learning.
Administrators would decide at some point whether schools will return to in-person instruction after the nine weeks or continue under distance learning.
Gist's recommendation is one of three potential scheduling options that were made possible by the district's recent implementation of an unprecedented, flexible schedule for the 2020-21 school year. The other options involved starting through in-person instruction and a hybrid of in-person and distance learning.
The district decided on the 100% distance learning format after receiving advice and data from health officials and advisers as well as the State Education Department concerning the ongoing pandemic.
"This model is the one that is necessary given the spread we have in our community," Gist said.
Monday's announcement of the proposal comes about a week after Oklahoma City Public Schools approved its own plan to spend the first nine weeks of the school year in distance learning. Gist said that the state's largest district taking this level of action did not influence her decision to pursue a similar recommendation.
The superintendent said she does worry about the continued effect of additional remote instruction on the academic progress and social and emotional development of students. But, she added, the district needs to prioritize the safety of students, employees and families in the weeks ahead.
"When we were contemplating this decision, it was a very challenging situation to be in because we are weighing huge implications on the lives and well-being of our students, their families and our team members and their families," Gist said. "And certainly we have to — and do — take into consideration the overall impact that not being physically in school has on our students.
"So on the one hand, we need to keep our students safe and their families safe because we understand that students are not in as much of a medical danger with COVID as adults are, but we know that they can and do spread the coronavirus. So we have to think about the safety of their families and what that means for their mental health."
The district reportedly has plans underway to provide support to families during distance learning to make the process as easy as possible.
