 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TPS to launch listening sessions to help develop next strategic plan
0 comments

TPS to launch listening sessions to help develop next strategic plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education wants a word or two.

With the district’s five-year plan winding down, the board is hosting 10 listening sessions through May 4 via Zoom to help develop TPS’ next strategic plan.

The first session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and is open to the community. Additional community wide sessions are scheduled for April 17, April 22, April 24, April 29 and May 4.

Four more sessions are targeted at specific sub-groups: elementary school parents on Tuesday, the deaf and hearing impaired community on April 15, secondary school students on April 20 and secondary school parents on April 29.

Spanish interpretation services will be available at all sessions except for April 15, which will instead have an ASL interpreter. Additionally, the meetings scheduled for April 22 and April 24 will be conducted in Spanish.

Participants are asked to pre-register at tulsaschools.org/about/strategic-plan/join-us.

The district’s current strategic plan, “Destination Excellence,” was adopted in 2016. Along with laying out some of TPS’ realities regarding academics, it outlined key performance measures, specific actions that can be taken to support those measures and the district’s key values: equity, character, excellence, team and joy.

It also led to the creation of a districtwide scorecard to track progress in multiple areas, including graduation rates, student growth in math and reading, teacher retention, chronic absenteeism and suspension rates.

Video: Navy recruiters at Tulsa high school.

US Navy recruiters brought a semi truck with an interactive virtual reality experience for potential recruits to use and meet Navy personnel at Memorial High School. STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News