TPS to launch listening sessions to help develop next strategic plan

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education wants a word or two.

With the district’s five-year plan winding down, the board is hosting 10 listening sessions through May 4 via Zoom to help develop TPS’ next strategic plan.

The first session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and is open to the community. Additional community wide sessions are scheduled for April 17, April 22, April 24, April 29 and May 4.

Four more sessions are targeted at specific sub-groups: elementary school parents on Tuesday, the deaf and hearing impaired community on April 15, secondary school students on April 20 and secondary school parents on April 29.

Spanish interpretation services will be available at all sessions except for April 15, which will instead have an ASL interpreter. Additionally, the meetings scheduled for April 22 and April 24 will be conducted in Spanish.

Participants are asked to pre-register at tulsaschools.org/about/strategic-plan/join-us.