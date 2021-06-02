 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TPS to drop charter funding lawsuit
0 comments
breaking

TPS to drop charter funding lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TPS Board Building (copy) (copy) (copy)
Tulsa World file

Tulsa Public Schools is dropping its lawsuit against the state Board of Education over a controversial proposed settlement.

At a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board voted unanimously without debate or discussion to authorize its attorneys to file a motion to dismiss its claim in Tulsa County District Court against the state Board of Education for its March 25 vote to settle a 2017 lawsuit over charter school funding.

TPS filed the complaint in late April, seeking an injunction and declaratory injunction against the state Board of Education after it voted to approve a settlement that would allow members of the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association equal shares of revenue sources that by state law, are restricted to traditional brick and mortar school districts. TPS attorneys projected that the settlement would cost the district at least $4 million annually.

Those sources included the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections. In response, almost 200 school districts across the state filed suit, either individually, as was the case for TPS and Oklahoma City Public Schools, or as a group.

However, the state school board voted unanimously on May 24 to rescind its settlement vote provided certain stipulations are met, including an end to the litigation both from the traditional school districts as well as the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association.

As per the Oklahoma Supreme Court Network, attorneys for the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association filed a voluntary motion to dismiss its original 2017 claim with the Oklahoma County District Court on Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, oral presentations are still scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 27 before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee in the lawsuit brought forward by almost 200 school districts across the state, including Jenks, Owasso, Union, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Tahlequah and Claremore.

Additionally, to replace the settlement agreement and provide an alternative funding source for charter schools, the Oklahoma legislature passed Senate Bill 229 in the waning days of the 2021 session.

The measure allocates $38.5 million in medical marijuana proceeds to provide grants to traditional public school districts and brick and mortar charter schools whose building fund receives less than the state average from local revenue sources. Charter schools and districts will be able to receive up to $330 per student from the fund. Virtual charter schools are excluded from the fund.

Featured video

After losing about 3,000 students at the start of the year thanks in part to COVID-19, the district’s enrollment has increased by 1,323 students since mid-February.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News