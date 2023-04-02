Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education may be pursuing legal action against the former head of its talent management department.

Published Friday afternoon, the agenda for Monday night’s board of education meeting calls for a potential vote to authorize litigation against Devin Fletcher after meeting with attorneys in executive session.

Rather than be suspended and potentially terminated from his position, Fletcher resigned from TPS on June 27 after the district announced the discovery of almost $20,000 in irregularities tied to a vendor contract within the district’s personnel office more than two years ago. The funds came solely from a single philanthropic donor.

The vendor in question, Snickelbox LLC, had six-figure contracts with the district for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years to work with the personnel office on its efforts to attract and retain teachers.

TPS officials disclosed in July that the Atlanta-based vendor was under investigation for allegedly making payments to district employees. The board of education terminated TPS’ 2022-2023 agreement with Snickelbox in July after the irregularities were uncovered during a third-party review.

Fletcher joined the district in August 2016 from Denver Public Schools as its chief learning officer, a position designed to manage initiatives on curriculum and instruction. He became TPS’ chief talent and equity officer within a year.

To date, the board has not voted to accept Fletcher’s two-sentence, back-dated resignation letter.

A district spokesperson declined to comment on the agenda items Friday afternoon.

When reached Friday evening, board President Stacey Woolley compared the allegations against Fletcher to the questionable financial practices used by Ben Harris, Dave Chaney and Josh Brock, the co-founders and former chief financial officer of Epic Charter Schools.

Harris, Chaney and Brock were arrested and charged in June under Oklahoma’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for misappropriating millions of taxpayer dollars through falsified invoices, inflated student counts and fraudulently using credit cards paid for with school funds.

“The board will discuss all possible legal actions to seek justice and recuperate these dollars on behalf of every child, team member and family,” she said. “We will continue to work with the authorities until this matter is resolved.

“Every dollar intended for our children needs to go to our children, and I believe we must hold accountable anyone who misuses those dollars.”