Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Despite all the fun, Anastasia Cupps was not quite ready for the school year to end Thursday.

“I love to read and learn in class,” the Hamilton Elementary School fourth-grader said. “I’m a little sad because I’m going to miss my friends this summer, but we’ll have summer camp here so at least I’ll get to see them a little bit.”

Along with Hamilton and the other sites across Tulsa Public Schools, Thursday was the last day of classes for Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Liberty, Prue and Wagoner.

Friday is the last day of classes for students attending Claremore, Epic Charter Schools and Union.

After a morning filled with cornhole, three-legged races, egg races, Connect Four, ring tosses and trips through an obstacle course, Hamilton’s grades squared off in a massive game of tug-of-war as part of the school’s Husky Olympics with the winner getting to face the teachers.

In a photo finish, the school’s fifth-grade students claimed a tug-of-war victory over the teachers en route to winning the Husky Olympics trophy.

“I’m about to be a fifth-grader, so technically I won, too,” Anastasia said, grinning.

With the last three consecutive school years marked by interruptions brought on by COVID-19, Thursday’s Husky Olympics and an afternoon visit from the Tulsa Fire Department to spray students with a hose were a welcome sight for Hamilton Principal LaKinda Houston.

“We have seen a lot of growth for students this year since they have had some consistency being in the classroom,” Houston said, watching students play in the water and mud. “It also means we’ve had a full, uninterrupted year in the classroom, which means we’re able to pause and do fun things like this at the end of year.”

The end of the school year also meant the end of a career for at least one Hamilton faculty member. After more than a decade as a teacher’s assistant at the northeast Tulsa school, Thursday was the last day before retirement for Peggy Edmondson.

“It’s my last day, so what do I have to lose?” she said with a smile, accepting wet hugs from pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students after they were drenched by the fire hose.

Meanwhile, five miles to the west, students at TRAICE Academy celebrated the end of the school year with some slightly drier activities.

A placement-based alternative site for middle and high school grades located at 2740 E. 40th St. North in the former Lindsey Elementary School building, TRAICE Academy hosted an awards assembly and a cultural presentation from TPS’ Indian Education Department and the Inter-tribal Indian Club of Tulsa, followed by a cookout.

“These students have accepted the challenges we’ve set for them when they came here,” TRAICE Academy Principal Maurice Walker said to students, staff and parents at the assembly. “We set the bar high to challenge these students and we will keep doing that.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: Students compete in Hamilton's Husky Olympics for last day of school Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary Husky Olympics at Hamilton Elementary