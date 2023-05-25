The first-grade class pulls on the rope during a round of tug-of-war at the Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
The fifth-grade class celebrates winning the Husky Olympics trophy during the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Students run through the mud as Tulsa firefighters spray water from a firetruck into the playground during the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
The third grade class lines up to pull the rope for a round of tug-of-war during the Hamilton Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Fourth grader Anastasia Cupps poses for a photo during the Hamilton Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Fifth grade teacher Jayde Dixon celebrates with her students after they won the Husky Olympics trophy for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Fifth grader Alyssa Laney poses for a photo after the Hamilton Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Second grader Brylon Russell runs through the grass as Tulsa firefighters spray water from a firetruck after the Hamilton Husky Olympics on the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
The fifth grade class pulls on the rope for a round of tug-of-war during the Hamilton Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Hamilton Elementary principal Lakinda Houston cheers on the fifth grade class as they take on the teachers in the final round of tug-of-war during the Hamilton Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Despite all the fun, Anastasia Cupps was not quite ready for the school year to end Thursday.
“I love to read and learn in class,” the Hamilton Elementary School fourth-grader said. “I’m a little sad because I’m going to miss my friends this summer, but we’ll have summer camp here so at least I’ll get to see them a little bit.”
Along with Hamilton and the other sites across Tulsa Public Schools, Thursday was the last day of classes for Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Liberty, Prue and Wagoner.
Friday is the last day of classes for students attending Claremore, Epic Charter Schools and Union.
After a morning filled with cornhole, three-legged races, egg races, Connect Four, ring tosses and trips through an obstacle course, Hamilton’s grades squared off in a massive game of tug-of-war as part of the school’s Husky Olympics with the winner getting to face the teachers.
In a photo finish, the school’s fifth-grade students claimed a tug-of-war victory over the teachers en route to winning the Husky Olympics trophy.
“I’m about to be a fifth-grader, so technically I won, too,” Anastasia said, grinning.
With the last three consecutive school years marked by interruptions brought on by COVID-19, Thursday’s Husky Olympics and an afternoon visit from the Tulsa Fire Department to spray students with a hose were a welcome sight for Hamilton Principal LaKinda Houston.
“We have seen a lot of growth for students this year since they have had some consistency being in the classroom,” Houston said, watching students play in the water and mud. “It also means we’ve had a full, uninterrupted year in the classroom, which means we’re able to pause and do fun things like this at the end of year.”
The end of the school year also meant the end of a career for at least one Hamilton faculty member. After more than a decade as a teacher’s assistant at the northeast Tulsa school, Thursday was the last day before retirement for Peggy Edmondson.
“It’s my last day, so what do I have to lose?” she said with a smile, accepting wet hugs from pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students after they were drenched by the fire hose.
Meanwhile, five miles to the west, students at TRAICE Academy celebrated the end of the school year with some slightly drier activities.
A placement-based alternative site for middle and high school grades located at 2740 E. 40th St. North in the former Lindsey Elementary School building, TRAICE Academy hosted an awards assembly and a cultural presentation from TPS’ Indian Education Department and the Inter-tribal Indian Club of Tulsa, followed by a cookout.
“These students have accepted the challenges we’ve set for them when they came here,” TRAICE Academy Principal Maurice Walker said to students, staff and parents at the assembly. “We set the bar high to challenge these students and we will keep doing that.”
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Photos: Students compete in Hamilton's Husky Olympics for last day of school
Second grader Brylon Russell runs through the grass as Tulsa firefighters spray water from a firetruck after the Hamilton Husky Olympics on the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Hamilton Elementary principal Lakinda Houston cheers on the fifth grade class as they take on the teachers in the final round of tug-of-war during the Hamilton Husky Olympics for the last day of school at Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday, May 25, 2023.