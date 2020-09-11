TPS reports four staff members test positive for COVID-19

Four staff members at Tulsa Public Schools reported testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the district announced Friday.

TPS released its first planned weekly COVID-19 report to parents, revealing that four staff members self-reported positive results for a COVID-19 test between Monday and Friday. Additionally, 33 staff members reported they have been in "close contact" with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 27 were found to have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before the infected person’s diagnosis. Those affected are under quarantine.

TPS is about to be the only major school district in the Tulsa area to remain in distance learning after Owasso Public Schools resumes in-person instruction next week. Jenks Public School, which also started the school year through distance learning last month, switched to in-person on Thursday because local cases were “substantially” lower than they were when the original decision was made in early August.

Right now, TPS remains on track to spend the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year in distance learning as originally planned.