TPS reports four staff members test positive for COVID-19

TPS reports four staff members test positive for COVID-19

TPS FIRST DAY (copy)

Michael Hendricks teaches his fifth-grade English Language Arts class virtually from his classroom at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy on Aug. 31. TPS remains on track to spend the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year in distance learning. MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

 

Four staff members at Tulsa Public Schools reported testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the district announced Friday. 

TPS released its first planned weekly COVID-19 report to parents, revealing that four staff members self-reported positive results for a COVID-19 test between Monday and Friday. Additionally, 33 staff members reported they have been in "close contact" with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 27 were found to have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before the infected person’s diagnosis. Those affected are under quarantine. 

TPS is about to be the only major school district in the Tulsa area to remain in distance learning after Owasso Public Schools resumes in-person instruction next week. Jenks Public School, which also started the school year through distance learning last month, switched to in-person on Thursday because local cases were “substantially” lower than they were when the original decision was made in early August.

Right now, TPS remains on track to spend the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year in distance learning as originally planned. 

"We would make our decision based on data and in close collaboration with local health officials," TPS spokeswoman Emma Garrett-Nelson said in a statement. "After promising declines in our local numbers, we have recently seen increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly among young people. The best way to help get our children back into classrooms is for Tulsans to wear their masks, wash their hands often and practice safe distancing." 

Other districts also have released COVID-19 reports this week, with Union Public Schools reporting on Thursday that 11 staff members and 21 students had tested positive. An additional 57 staff and 256 students being placed under quarantine following contact tracing, the release said.

Broken Arrow Public Schools also reported 21 COVID-19 cases after completing one week of school, with all but one of those cases being students

Kyle Hinchey

918-581-8451

kyle.hinchey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KyleHinchey

