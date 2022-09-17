TPS launches community redistricting survey with two extra maps

It took longer than initially announced, but Tulsa Public Schools is now soliciting community feedback on its school board redistricting options.

On Thursday, the district launched a public survey that will remain open through 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. The board will also accept public feedback at a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26, as well as its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 3.

Initially announced on Sept. 6, a spokeswoman for the district said the survey’s release was delayed in part to accommodate requests from both board members and the public to make the redistricting materials available in Spanish.

Along with the six proposals presented to the board on Sept. 6, the survey asks for feedback on two additional redistricting options.

A spokeswoman for TPS said Friday afternoon that the two additional proposals were added in response to community feedback at the board’s Sept. 6 meeting. Among the specific concerns raised that night were the possibility of scattering feeder patterns among board districts, including splitting up Carver Middle School and Booker T. Washington High School.

Both of the additional proposals unveiled Thursday would keep the pair of north Tulsa magnet schools in District 2. However, in order to avoid drawing out an incumbent board member, neither new proposal places Memorial Middle School and Memorial High School in the same board district.

Plan G would move the campuses of Emerson Elementary from District 1 to District 2, Burroughs Elementary from District 3 to District 2, Kendall-Whittier from District 2 to District 5, Skelly Elementary from District 4 to District 6, Patrick Henry from District 7 to District 5, plus three Brookside precincts sandwiched between the Arkansas River and Peoria from District 5 to District 1 and two northwest Tulsa precincts from District 1 to District 3.

As presented, the population gap between the largest and smallest board districts in Plan G — 5 and 7 — would be 2,417.

Plan H would move the campuses of Emerson Elementary from District 1 to District 2, Kendall-Whittier Elementary from District 2 to District 5, Hamilton Elementary and Tulsa MET from District 3 to District 4, Lindbergh and Skelly elementary schools from District 4 to District 6, Bell Elementary from District 6 to District 2, Patrick Henry Elementary from District 7 to District 5. It would also move two northwest Tulsa precincts from District 1 to District 3 and three Brookside precincts between the Arkansas River and Peoria from District 5 to District 1.

With 42,823 residents, Plan H has District 6 as its most populous and District 7 as its smallest with 39,905, a difference of 2,918 residents.

State law requires school districts whose board of education seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the Census results are submitted to the president of the United States.

With the release of the 2020 Census results delayed thanks to COVID-19, TPS’ Board of Education was not able to contract with the Indian Nations Council of Governments on redistricting efforts until February. This is the fourth redistricting cycle TPS has partnered with INCOG.

State law requires that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. After accommodating for new precinct boundaries, the population variation among the current school board districts is 17.5%.

The process must be completed by Dec. 31, although board President Stacey Woolley has previously indicated a desire to have the districts in place before the statutory filing period for the Feb. 14 election for District 1. As per the Oklahoma State Election Board, that window is Dec. 5-7.