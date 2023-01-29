 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TPS cancels classes Monday due to forecast

TPS Bond (copy)
Tulsa World file

Citing a forecast calling for single digit wind chills and chances for sleet and freezing rain, officials with Tulsa Public Schools announced late Sunday that Monday's classes are canceled. 

"The potential for precipitation and extreme cold may create difficult travel conditions for our team and families and particularly for our students waiting at bus stops or walking to school," Superintendent Deborah Gist wrote in an email to parents Sunday night. 

According to the National Weather Service, TPS' entire attendance area is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Monday.

Monday's closure also extends to all district offices. As per TPS officials, a decision about Tuesday's classes will be announced by 5 p.m. Monday. 

