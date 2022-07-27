TPS board member hosts first community meeting since walking out

About 50 people packed into El Patron Cocina Mexican Restaurant on Monday night for Tulsa Public Schools school board member E’Lena Ashley’s first community event since she and two other board members ended a meeting early by walking out.

In a streaming video feed of the session posted to social media by an attendee, multiple people who identified themselves as TPS parents and teachers questioned several of Ashley’s votes at the board of education’s July 11 and July 14 meetings.

Ashley and fellow board members Jennettie Marshall and Jerry Griffin walked out of the July 11 meeting after their no votes on a dozen consent agenda items were criticized by Superintendent Deborah Gist during the superintendent’s report portion of the agenda.

Citing third-party training that discouraged carving out individual items, Ashley voted no on the entire consent agenda on July 11, including contracts for 30 new employees and recruitment stipends for hard-to-fill positions, such as special education teachers. Those contracts were unanimously approved three days later by the board at a special meeting.

“Why did you vote no on the board agenda vote to accept new teacher contracts?” a woman said, drawing applause. “We are short-staffed. There are people who are willing to come work for TPS, and you told them no.”

“I’d like to answer you," Ashley replied. "We have a consent agenda. It has everything on there, right? We previously learned that once you have a consent agenda, you can vote for the whole thing or break out individual issues. However, it was my understanding in my training ... and confirmed by Dr. (Jennettie) Marshall that we should just actually vote on the complete agenda."

Although Ashley did vote to approve the new hire contracts at the July 14 meeting, she voted against six carryover items, including two regarding the sale of $6.2 million in technology bonds to Bank of Oklahoma Financial Services, an amendment to the district's contract with Growing Together to provide additional grant funded services at Webster Middle School, a memorandum of understanding between Oklahoma State University Center for Family Resilience and Mitchell Elementary School for the PAX Good Behavior Game, a contract with Academy for Urban School Leadership and an agreement with the Confucius Classroom Coordination Offices to provide support for the Chinese language program at Booker T. Washington.

The meeting grew so loud with frequent interruptions among speakers that at one point, a uniformed officer with the Tulsa Police Department is visible in the livestream feed near a door.

When reached Tuesday night, Ashley said she asked TPD prior to the meeting to be in the area, citing attendee frustrations at a previous community event, as well as concerns raised by her mother during the course of the night.

TPD’s Communications Unit did not return calls Tuesday.

In addition to questions about Ashley’s votes, several attendees raised objections about the meeting’s location and host as well.

The meeting venue near 41st Street and Garnett Road is outside of TPS’ attendance area by one mile to the south and one mile to the east, prompting questions from several attendees about the location.

Ashley told the Tulsa World that she chose the restaurant due to its proximity to Walt Disney Elementary School. Located at 25th Street and South 117th East Avenue, Disney is slightly more than two miles north of the restaurant.

“It’s convenient,” she said, noting that her campaign also hosted events there during the 2022 election cycle. “People already knew I was having meetings there, and I didn’t see a need to make it difficult.”

TPS policy does not require board members to host community meetings on district property. A district spokeswoman said such an event would not be prohibited from happening on a campus provided that the facility is available, along with appropriate staff to get people in and out of the building and that the request was made in advance, as is the case with any entity or group wanting to meet at a TPS facility.

Additionally, the agenda stated that the meeting was hosted by “E’Lena Ashley TPS 4 2026.”

When asked Tuesday night, Ashley said that she hosted the event as an individual and has not created a candidate committee for the 2026 election.

“This was just me sponsoring it,” she said, noting that she does hope to seek re-election when the east Tulsa seat goes back before voters in four years.