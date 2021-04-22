TPS board expands legal options

Tulsa Public Schools is expanding its legal avenues in response to a controversial state school board decision that would increase funding for charter schools.

In a special meeting Thursday afternoon conducted via teleconference, the board of education voted 4-0 to authorize the district’s attorneys to file claims in “one or more” forums in new or existing litigation related to a March 25 vote by the state Board of Education to settle a school funding lawsuit.

The resolution approved Thursday is distinct from a similar measure approved at an April 12 special meeting. At that time, the board only approved the district’s attorneys to file claims in an existing lawsuit filed in 2017 in Oklahoma County by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association. TPS, along Oklahoma City Public Schools, was allowed to intervene in the case.

OPCSA’s claim would give the state’s charter schools an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.