TPS board expands legal options

Tulsa Public Schools is expanding its legal avenues in response to a controversial state school board decision that would increase funding for charter schools.
In a special meeting Thursday afternoon conducted via teleconference, the board of education voted 4-0 to authorize the district’s attorneys to file claims in “one or more” forums in new or existing litigation related to a March 25 vote by the state Board of Education to settle a school funding lawsuit.
The resolution approved Thursday is distinct from a similar measure approved at an April 12 special meeting. At that time, the board only approved the district’s attorneys to file claims in an existing lawsuit filed in 2017 in Oklahoma County by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association. TPS, along Oklahoma City Public Schools, was allowed to intervene in the case.
OPCSA’s claim would give the state’s charter schools an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.
OKCPS has already filed a petition in district court challenging the state board’s authority in the existing case and is seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to block any reallocation of revenue that currently flows only to traditional public schools.
The petition also seeks a declaratory judgment about how Oklahoma statutes and the state constitution’s provisions on school funding should be interpreted, as well as on the State Board of Education’s authority.
Dozens of districts across the state have also authorized their attorneys to pursue legal action or have passed resolutions condemning the state school board’s 4-3 vote, including Union, Jenks, Skiatook, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Tahlequah.
There was no debate or discussion on Thursday’s vote, which came after a 25-minute executive session.
Board members Judith Barba Perez, Jerry Griffin and Suzanne Schreiber were absent.
Citing the pending litigation, a spokeswoman for the district declined to comment after the board meeting.
Video: State school board votes on charter school funding to settle lawsuit.