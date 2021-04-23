TPS alleges state school board's vote to settle charter school funding lawsuit was 'shameful overreach'

Tulsa Public Schools has filed a fresh lawsuit against the state Board of Education over its March 25 vote to settle a longstanding legal challenge over charter school funding.

Late Friday afternoon, attorneys for TPS filed a petition in Tulsa County District Court seeking an injunction and declaratory judgment against the state Board of Education, calling the board’s vote to settle a 2017 lawsuit from the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association a “shameful overreach.”

In TPS’ filing, the district claims that the board’s decision would cost TPS at least $4 million annually, should charter schools be granted an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

The filing also challenges whether state school board member Jennifer Monies is legally serving on the board and seeks a declaratory judgment that the resolution did not receive the required majority to pass.

One of four board members to vote in support of settling the lawsuit, Monies was appointed to the state school board by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May 2019. She also serves on the board for John Rex Charter School in Oklahoma City, with her most recent term starting on Feb. 1, 2020.