TPD: Woman critically injured in apparent drive-by shooting

A woman is in critical condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon, Tulsa police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot just after 5 p.m. in the area of North Lansing Place and East 33rd Street North, police said.

Police indicated that the victim was transported for treatment to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives at the scene are working to determine the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.