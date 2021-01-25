TPD officer's slaying: State to draw on suspect's criminal background, past violence toward police if capital case proceeds

In documents discussed Monday at a court hearing for the man accused of slaying Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson last summer, a poignant fact resurfaced: David Ware had threatened to kill before.
Fourteen years prior to the fatal traffic stop in east Tulsa, Ware met then-officer Johnson on a public intoxication call in which Ware grew extremely belligerent, kicking at and spitting on Johnson before eventually saying that he would kill him.
The reminder was hedged in the notice of evidence state prosecutors filed Friday; evidence which they intend to draw upon in pursuit of the death penalty if Ware is convicted of fatally shooting Johnson.
Prosecutors have presented five aggravating factors against Ware in favor of the death penalty, and Oklahoma law requires that any evidence the state plans to use during trial in support of those factors must be introduced to the court before the trial begins. Ware's trial is scheduled to begin June 7.
The notice includes summaries of evidence in support of each aggravator: that the defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person; that the killing was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel; that the killing was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution; that there exists a probability that the defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society; and that the victim was a peace officer.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler likened the evidence-sharing process to showing one's hand during a card game.
In support of Johnson's killing being especially heinous and cruel, the state intends to introduce evidence that shows Johnson was conscious of the attack via body camera recordings and testimony from first responding officers who rushed to render him aid in the minutes following.
They also plan to spotlight the illegal drugs later found in Ware's vehicle and his illegal possession of a firearm to support the idea that his actions were undertaken in an attempt to avoid his arrest and prosecution.
"Had Defendant not shot both police officers, he would have undoubtedly been arrested and placed into custody for a myriad of crimes, including some with which he is charged in the instant case," the court document reads.
Ware is accused of shooting Johnson during the traffic stop, as well as Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived his injuries.
Prosecutors also intend to draw upon Ware's criminal background to support the alleged probability that he would continue committing commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a threat to society. Ware is accused of being a career criminal, having had several felony and misdemeanor cases filed against him in Tulsa County, but few resulted in conviction.
"Defendant's conduct not only in the instant case, but during his interactions with law enforcement officers during previous arrests, shows his predisposition towards violence," the document states. "That predisposition is particularly directed at police officers."
Ware faces several felony charges stemming from the June 29, 2020, traffic stop, including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as a misdemeanor obstruction charge.
If he proceeds to trial in the capital case, a death-qualified jury will deliberate among sentencing options including life, life without parole or execution by the state.
The shooting occurred a few hours past midnight near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue after Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for an expired tag and improper turn. Johnson backed Zarkeshan on the call, and the officers informed Ware they intended to tow his vehicle, but he refused to get out.
After the officers escalated uses of force in an attempt to remove Ware from the vehicle, police dash cam footage shows Ware reaching inside his vehicle for a gun and firing multiple times at the officers before using two hands to stabilize his grip and firing at Johnson a final time, all within less than five seconds. Crime scene investigators found eight shell casings at the scene.
Ware then left the injured men, catching a ride from his co-defendant, Matthew Nicholas Hall, whom Ware had called from his car during the traffic stop and who faces accessory to felony charges. Both were arrested later that day after a citywide manhunt.
Johnson died June 30 after being taken off life support at a Tulsa hospital, and Zarkeshan returned to Tulsa in mid-October after months of treatment and recovery at an out-of-state facility.
Ware and Hall are being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond awaiting discovery hearings March 1.