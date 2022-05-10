TPD officer fatally shoots sword-wielding man Sunday; department outlines details today

A man who attacked his father with a "large sword" was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer early Sunday morning, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a "domestic in progress" call at a residence in the 1300 block of North Sandusky Avenue, according to the release.

Dispatchers told officers the caller said his brother, Luis Torres, 21, "appears to be on something" and "is acting strange," according to the release.

Officers arrived at the house a few minutes later, where they were met by a man, Torres' father, who reportedly said Torres "problem and was either drinking or on drugs," the news release stated.

The man started leading the officers into the house, and as they were going, they noticed a sword on the hood of the vehicle in front of the house.

As soon as the man stepped into the house a woman hurriedly came out of the house, waiving for the officers to enter the house, saying, "go, go, go," the release said.

As the officers moved through the house they caught up with the father as he was entering a bedroom. As an officer entered the bedroom behind the father, Torres emerged "wielding a large sword," according to the TPD release.

Torres reportedly attacked the father with the sword and pushed him to the bed. Torres' mother was also in the bedroom, trying to control him and yelling at him.

"Since the suspect was actively assaulting the father with the sword, the (police) officer discharged his duty pistol and struck the suspect," the news release stated. "The suspect fell to the ground and officers started to perform first aid."

Torres died from his injuries at the scene, the news release stated. The father was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, the news release stated, and the Tulsa County District Attorney will determine if the force used was justifiable.