TPD Officer Aurash Zarkeshan honored at his first squad meeting since shooting

In his first squad meeting since June 29, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was honored with an award named for his fallen colleague.

Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, died June 30 after being shot multiple times within minutes of arriving as support during a traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated in east Tulsa early June 29.

Zarkeshan, who returned to Tulsa last week after more than 100 days away recovering from injuries sustained in the shooting, on Thursday received the MVD Sgt. Craig Johnson Officer of the Month award for September.

Maj. Mark Wollmershauser said in a social media post Thursday evening that "it was amazing to have (Zarkeshan) here" at the Mingo Valley Division squad meeting, his first since June 29. Wollmershauser tweeted Zarkeshan received the ward "for his strength and perseverance through his recovery."

Zarkeshan, who also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, is a recent graduate of the Tulsa Police Academy. He spent roughly three months at a rehabilitation facility but received visits during that time from Chief Wendell Franklin and Mayor G.T. Bynum.