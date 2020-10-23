TPD, 71st Street corridor merchants meet to discuss upsurge in homelessness, panhandling

Tracy Phillips, manager of the Greens of Bedford apartments near 71st Street and Garnett Road, said, “I came from the 71st and Lewis area. So you know what that area is like. And this is worse. It’s amazing that (panhandlers) are on every single corner. And there are tents behind the Renaissance (Hotel) and in every wooded area.”

The meeting, held at the Eton Square 6 Cinema, was attended by about 25 merchants. Police officers were joined by City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and Brant Pitchford of the city of Tulsa’s Working in Neighborhoods Department.

Decter Wright said the increase in homelessness likely ties in with local evictions.

“We’ve talked a lot about our unsheltered Tulsans and we know it’s a growing issue,” she said. “This area in District 7 along Memorial and Mingo literally has the highest rate of evictions. That’s something that we are tackling.”

Pitchford advised the merchants on forming a business association.

“You’ve got to develop that core group,” he said. “That may be this group here. Ones that are willing to come and spend the time, people that are willing to champion the process, day by day, hour by hour almost.”