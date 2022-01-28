Town home project called Black Wall Street Square moves ahead with land sale approval

A town home development called Black Wall Street Square moved closer to reality this week.
The Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday approved a $75,500 sale of TDA-owned land to Boomtown Development Co., which plans to build 24 single-family, owner-occupied town home units at the northeast corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and East Reading Street.
The Tulsa World reported in April that the groups were negotiating a redevelopment agreement.
The project was will incorporate a Brownstone architectural style seen in the Greenwood/Black Wall Street districts in the 1920s.
"This project is a prime example of our commitment to ensure we have quality housing for all Tulsans as outlined by our Affordable Housing Strategy," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I think this development pays homage to our past while championing quality housing and home ownership opportunities in north Tulsa."
The development will encompass 16 "affordable" units (1,152 square feet) and eight market-rate units (1,382 sq. ft.), many of which will have views of Tulsa’s downtown skyline.
"As Tulsa wrestles with the issue of quality, affordable housing, I am excited about this development in north Tulsa," District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. "I am very pleased that the Black Wall Street Square development is being led by a local Black-owned developer, Terry McGee. I am also thankful for the partnership of Boomtown Development on this project. They have put together an excellent project that will be an asset to the community."
The project is a collaboration of McGee Enterprises Inc. and Boomtown Development Co., an affiliate of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.
Construction is set to begin within a year and be completed in the subsequent 12 months.
"For several years, we’ve seen the need show that new construction and affordable housing units can co-exist," Terry McGee of McGee Enterprises said in a statement. "This project is evidence of TDA, Team Boomtown Development, and the City of Tulsa working collaboratively to create a thoughtful, unique and inclusive project that honors the history and needs of the area."
Video: A look inside the Greenwood Rising history center.