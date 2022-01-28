Town home project called Black Wall Street Square moves ahead with land sale approval

"As Tulsa wrestles with the issue of quality, affordable housing, I am excited about this development in north Tulsa," District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. "I am very pleased that the Black Wall Street Square development is being led by a local Black-owned developer, Terry McGee. I am also thankful for the partnership of Boomtown Development on this project. They have put together an excellent project that will be an asset to the community."

The project is a collaboration of McGee Enterprises Inc. and Boomtown Development Co., an affiliate of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.

Construction is set to begin within a year and be completed in the subsequent 12 months.

"For several years, we’ve seen the need show that new construction and affordable housing units can co-exist," Terry McGee of McGee Enterprises said in a statement. "This project is evidence of TDA, Team Boomtown Development, and the City of Tulsa working collaboratively to create a thoughtful, unique and inclusive project that honors the history and needs of the area."

