Town hall on active shooter situations brings Tulsa law enforcement leaders to discussion

Two weeks after a mass slaying on the Saint Francis campus, those with questions about active shooter situations are invited to discuss them with area law enforcement leaders at a Tulsa Crime Stoppers event.

An hourlong town hall set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tulsa Tech will focus on the roles law enforcement agencies have, including 911 dispatchers, during an active shooter response.

Guests on the panel include Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson, local university campus police leaders and representatives from Tulsa Fire Department, ATF and FBI.

Those with questions will be provided an index card at the meeting to be submitted for consideration as part of the discussion with panelists.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has been frank about the effectiveness of his officers' efforts, saying evidence indicates the Natalie Building gunman would have killed more people if the response hadn't been so quick.

Police say they received a 911 call at 4:52 p.m. and that the first officers arrived four minutes later. “We think the only reason why (the active shooter situation) stopped is because he had to make a choice of either engaging us in a gun battle or taking his own life,” Franklin said.

Law enforcement response to active shooter situations has come under further scrutiny in the days since the mass slaying in Uvalde. Community members have expressed complaints the shooter at Robb Elementary had 40 minutes inside to kill 21 individuals while dozens of officers stood outside.

Featured video from Texas: Grief turns to anger over police response