Tornadoes, hail possible in Sunday storms

Near-record highs Friday and Saturday are heralding the likelihood of strong storms with tornado and hail possibilities Sunday evening, the National Weather Service in Tulsa forecasts.

Temperatures in Tulsa on Friday reached 94 degrees — the record for the date was 97 degrees in 1979 — and are expected to surpass that Saturday with a 96-degree high.

Forecasters said severe weather in eastern Oklahoma on Sunday is expected to continue throughout the evening into overnight hours.

Forecasters said the storms will hit the area from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday into Monday.

Damaging winds with gusts of 60-65 mph, a few tornadoes and hail up to golf-ball size are possible.

Heavy rain is possible in stronger storms. The highest amounts of precipitation are expected northwest of Tulsa near the Kansas border. Flash flooding could occur in those areas, forecasters said.

The southern parts of Tulsa, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee and Adair counties and all of east-central and southeastern Oklahoma have an enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday, the National Weather Service said.