Tornado watch until 11 p.m. for eastern Oklahoma

Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially in far east-central Oklahoma, forecasters said.

The storms will be possible as a cold front pushes through the area, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"... all severe weather hazards appear possible, with the greatest chance of significant severe weather associated with any storms that develop ahead of the cold front. Keep checking the latest forecasts for updates to the severe weather threat. You should have a severe weather plan in place, ready to ACT if warnings are issued for your area," forecasters said.

A tornado watch is in effect for most of eastern Oklahoma east and south of Tulsa until 11 p.m. The watch includes Wagoner, Muskogee, Mayes, Cherokee, Delaware and Ottawa counties.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has far east-central Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and much of Missouri in the "enhanced" category for severe weather, the middle on a five-tier scale.

Most of Tulsa is just west of of the "marginal" risk category, the lowest on the scale.