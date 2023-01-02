Tornado watch in effect for Tulsa County, northeast Oklahoma through 10 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County, through 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of about 3 p.m., scattered showers and thunderstorms were moving from eastern Oklahoma into Arkansas at about 40-50 mph, the short-term weather outlook states. Thunderstorms and showers remain possible locally through about 5 p.m., with the chances for weather hazards higher in Arkansas, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.