Tornado watch in effect for Tulsa County, northeast Oklahoma through 10 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County, through 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of about 3 p.m., scattered showers and thunderstorms were moving from eastern Oklahoma into Arkansas at about 40-50 mph, the short-term weather outlook states. Thunderstorms and showers remain possible locally through about 5 p.m., with the chances for weather hazards higher in Arkansas, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.
"Isolated strong storms will be possible, capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. Most locations affected can expect light to occasional moderate rainfall," the forecast states.