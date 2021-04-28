 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg counties
0 comments

Tornado warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg counties

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tornado warning nws.png

The bright red area on this National Weather Service Tulsa map indicates a tornado warning in McIntosh and Pittsburg counties as of 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The maroon streak indicates areas under a flash flood warning. 

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.

The agency issued the warning about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern McIntosh County and northwestern Pittsburg County after radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm near Scipio moving northeast at 50 mph. 

The warning will expire at 11:15 a.m.

Residents near Scipio, Crowder and Indianola are urged to take cover immediately. 

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m. 

Between 1-3 inches of rain had fallen at the time of issue, and additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches are expected before the warning's expiration. 

The rain could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets or underpasses, the agency stated, reminding Oklahomans to "turn around, don't drown" when faced with a flooded road. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track
Local News

Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

  • Updated

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News