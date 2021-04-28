Tornado warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg counties

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.

The agency issued the warning about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern McIntosh County and northwestern Pittsburg County after radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm near Scipio moving northeast at 50 mph.

The warning will expire at 11:15 a.m.

Residents near Scipio, Crowder and Indianola are urged to take cover immediately.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.

Between 1-3 inches of rain had fallen at the time of issue, and additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches are expected before the warning's expiration.

The rain could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets or underpasses, the agency stated, reminding Oklahomans to "turn around, don't drown" when faced with a flooded road.